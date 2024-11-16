Meghan Markle's $2K necklace has secret tribute to Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle looked incredible on Thursday when she stepped out in California, but did you see the adorable tribute she wore to her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie, at Gjelina on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard, wearing a gorgeous gold necklace emblazoned with her children's names.

The necklace Meghan was wearing is emblazoned with Archie and Lili's names (Gregg DeGuire)

The golden accessory featured a large round pendant by jewellery brand Logan Hollowell. In the centre of the piece sits a glittering eye-shaped silver diamond flanked by two smaller diamond studs.

Above the central jewel is Archie's name, and below is Lili's, both written in calligraphy-style letters. The special lavaliere costs $1,850.

The $1,850.00 necklace is emblazoned with Archie and Lili's names (Logan Hollowell)

It was the perfect piece to complement Meghan's ultra-chic ensemble, which comprised a strapless black corset top and straight-leg black trousers.

As for her hair, the 43-year-old wore her glossy raven tresses in soft waves, parted in the middle and left to flow past her shoulders. Completing her look, Meghan slipped on a pair of strappy black heels.

Meghan attended Kadi and Myka's evening event without her husband, Prince Harry, but that didn't stop the mum-of-two from dancing the night away with her glam-squad friends Serge Normant and makeup artist Daniel Martin, as you can see in the video below.

As one of the investors in the new haircare line, Meghan couldn't be prouder of her friends. Serge, who created the Duchess's bridal updo for her royal wedding, is believed to have introduced Meghan to colourist Kadi, who also has Julia Roberts on her books.

Talking about how proud she was of Kadi, she told InStyle magazine: "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that. I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."

This group of friends is often marking major milestones together in LA, with Kadi throwing a belated birthday lunch for Meghan at her salon last summer.