Meghan Markle's $132 linen dress is perfect for summer — here's why shoppers love it

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meghan Markle was spotted in 2020 wearing a linen dress by Magic Linen. Photos via Getty, Magic Linen.

When it comes to royal fashion, few people have been as influential as Meghan Markle. One look of hers that lives rent free in our heads? The time that the mother-of-two looked effortlessly chic in a breezy Magic Linen dress.

In July 2020, the then 38-year-old was spotted running errands with her husband, Prince Harry, while wearing the brand's $132 CAD/ $95 USD Royal Toscana Linen Dress.

According to Lyst, as soon as the Duchess was spotted in the summery linen look, online searches for "white linen dresses" increased by a whopping 233 per cent.

Magic Linen's dress quickly went out of stock thanks to the Markle effect, but the brand has brought back the breathable look in some gorgeous new shades for summer. Along with the classic Meghan-approved white linen, the Royal Toscana Linen Dress is now also available in teal, lilac and clay, among others.

“Designed to have a relaxed fit, this dress features an asymmetrical high-low hem, two side pockets, and a coconut button closure in the back,” says the item’s description. “Breathable, lightweight and effortlessly stylish, it’s destined to become your wardrobe staple.”

The Royal Toscana Linen Dress is available in XS-XL (US size 2 -18) and made from 100 per cent European flax that's been stone washed for "maximum softness."

'Absolutely love this dress'

The Royal Toscana dress has earned a near-perfect rating from hundreds of customer reviews, making it one of the brand's bestsellers regardless of its royal fashion claim to fame.

"I have this dress in black and white and absolutely love both," reads one review. "So easy to wear, washes beautifully and so easy to iron. They can be dressed up to go from daytime to evening."

"The dress is beautiful. Length, material, quality and very flattering, love it!" added another.

Magic Linen's Royal Toscana Linen dress, as seen on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

$132 CAD/$95 USD at Magic Linen

Because this dress is made from lightweight linen, shoppers have also praised it for being perfect for warm weather, either during the summer or wearing on vacation.

"The dress has a nice shapely swing to it and is perfect for hot sunny days," shared one reviewer.

Despite the many rave reviews, some shoppers found that the "armpit holes are quite small" on this dress. If you prefer a roomier fit, they recommend ordering "the next size up to have some more breathing space."

Unsurprisingly, new colours of this popular summer dress are already selling out, so you'll want to grab one while you still can. Shop the bestselling Magic Linen dress in more shades below!

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.