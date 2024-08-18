Meghan wears cerulean Oscar de la Renta gown for a luncheon in Colombia

From Guests of the Luncheon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official tour of Colombia continued with a special honour from the country’s vice president.

Harper’s Bazaar can share that on Friday afternoon Meghan and Harry participated in a private luncheon hosted by Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez. The intimate gathering was attended by esteemed guests, including government officials and leaders of international organisations and cultural sectors across the country. The gathering was meant to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue to discuss critical global issues at hand, including creating safer environments for children around the world. Márquez also invited members of her staff, alongside Meghan and Harry's team, to join the event to thank everyone for their collective work and partnership in planning this week’s Colombia tour.

From Guests of the Luncheon

The special event was curated with the Sussexes in mind; the menu was carefully crafted to feature some of their personal favourite dishes, including lemon cake and a chocolate tart, alongside traditional Colombian delicacies. For the afternoon, Meghan wore a bright cerulean Oscar de la Renta dress with a flowing cape-effect back. She paired the sleeveless gown with heels from Aquazurra and a necklace by Logan Howell. Harry looked suave in a sharp black suit and white shirt.

From Guests of the Luncheon

Bazaar has obtained exclusive photos from the luncheon.

Both Harry and Meghan made brief but heartfelt remarks to the room, with Meghan giving hers entirely in Spanish. During their speeches, the couple thanked the vice president and their guests and shared how much they’ve enjoyed experiencing Colombia so far. They also shared their admiration for the notable work Colombians are doing in regards to education, mental health advocacy, and protecting their children.

From Guests of the Luncheon

Also during the luncheon, Colombia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, Elizabeth Taylor Jay, delivered a presentation on the upcoming Global Ministerial Conference that will be held this November in the country. The overview provided valuable insights into the conference’s planned goals and objectives surrounding the importance of global collaboration in addressing and mitigating violence against children in Colombia and beyond.



From Guests of the Luncheon

The event showcased not just the Sussexes and the Archewell Foundation’s commitment to global issues, but also encouraged a healthy dialogue between government leaders to prioritise building a safer world — physically and digitally — for the generations to come.

Harper’s Bazaar is on the ground with the Sussexes as they embark on their four-day visit to Colombia. Check back for more.





You Might Also Like