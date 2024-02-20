Mel B shares emotional baby photo to mark daughter Phoenix's 25th birthday

Phoenix Brown and Mel B attend Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" London Premiere (Getty)

Spice Girl Mel B, 48, has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to mark a special family moment. Her daughter Phoenix, 25, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, turned 25 on Monday which called for an emotional social media tribute.

In the first sweet snap of the carousel, a young Mel was seen hugging a baby Phoenix in what appears to be a family holiday as the 90s icon was seen in a crochet bikini top.

Mel B posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on her birthday (Instagram)

The 'Wannabe' singer also shared a more recent snap where the lookalike mother-daughter duo could be twins in matching leopard print corset tops, a nod to Mel's Spice Girl alter-ego, and both with their hair in gorgeous natural curls.

"YUPI Happy birthday to my baby girl Phoenix," said the 'Two Become One' singer. "WOW 25 years old today. You're the shining light in my life and just like the phoenix that rises from the ashes from the moment you came into this world you've been my rock and my greatest source of strength.

Mel B and Phoenix have worn matching Scary Spice looks (Instagram)

Your kindness wisdom and resilience inspire me every day and I couldn't be prouder of the incredible woman inside and out you've become!!," she added. "Here's to this next chapter filled with more laughter, growth, pranks, and endless possibilities. May your wings continue to soar my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PHOENIX."

Phoenix reposted Mel's touching tribute saying, "The sweetest birthday message from the sweetest woman."

Mel and Phoenix have shared many lookalike moments over the years. The young DJ shared an inspired post to Instagram where a shot of her in patterned hareem pants and a matching bralet were super-imposed onto a shot of her mother in a similar look from the 90s.

She has also been known to rock a convincing Scary Spice look, most memorably in her Instagram imitation of her mother's leopard print-clad look from the 'Say You’ll Be There' music video of 1996.

Phoenix emulated Mel's poses in a nostalgic black and white leopard print crop top, a black mini skirt, and fingerless leather gloves. She even added the same statement silver jewellery and Mel's stomach tattoo.

The duo have also been known to enjoy a more casual aesthetic together. Phoenix shared a photo with her 101 thousand Instagram followers where she posed with her mum in a post captioned: "Let’s go grocery shoppin," where Mel wore a cobalt blue tracksuit and Phoenix was seen in a black crop and matching jeans.

It isn't all glitz and glamour for the mother-of-3 (Instagram)

The pair have also collaborated on a recent project for Pour Moi. Mel and Phoenix have teamed up to create a collection of lingerie, nightwear, clothing, and sportswear, that includes coordinating satin pyjamas and slinky black workout gear.

Mel B and her daughter Phoenix attended the Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA premiere in style (Getty)

Phoenix has even been known to follow her mother onto the red carpet. The America's Got Talent judge took her daughter to Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA London Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in January 2022 where they twinned in all-black ensembles.

Phoenix has two younger sisters - Madison Brown Belafonte and Angel Iris Murphy Brown (Getty)

A 19-year-old Phoenix was also seen alongside her sisters and mother at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in California in 2018 where she donned an icy blue co-ord, whilst her mother went for a rhinestone-encrusted bodycon dress.