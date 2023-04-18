Canadian TV host Melissa Grelo impresses fans with 'beast mode' workout video

Canadian TV host Melissa Grelo wows fans with impressive "Monday workout" video (Photo via Instagram/ @melissagrelo)

Melissa Grelo is in "beast mode."

On Monday, the "CP24 Breakfast" co-host, 45, took to Instagram to share a video of herself completing her impressive start-of-the-week workout regime for her more than 145,000 followers.

The Canadian TV personality broke a sweat at her home gym in a pair of black leggings with mesh detailing paired with a matching sports bra and black and white sneakers.

"Monday workout!" she captioned the clip before listing the exercises in her circuit. "Squats and bicep curls, bent over rows, curtsy lunges with a crossbody bicep curl, active rest, two pogo jumps with diagonal jump squats, four circuits, 15-20 reps."

In the comments, fans praised Grelo's motivational post.

"Beast mode! You go, girl!" one person wrote, while another added, "I'm pooped from watching you. Nice pipes — wouldn't want to arm wrestle you."

"Great circuit routine," someone else commented.

An Instagram user penned: "You're so motivating. Love seeing these while at work. Can't wait to get home and work out! Your outfit game is WWE-worthy always!"

"You're killing it, girl!" commented another.

Earlier this month, Grelo shared a video marking the progress of her "amazing" fitness journey.

"I've always enjoyed working and moving my body. As a farm kid, it's in my DNA. But, if you've been part of my community here for a while then you know that over the pandemic, my focus shifted from fitness to overall wellness, especially mental health, and increasing my healthspan — the length and quality of my life," she wrote.

"April marks the two-year anniversary of working with @suzangalluzzo, an amazing journey..."

"At 45, I'm in a better state of mental and physical health than I was 20 years ago," Grelo continued. "No, we can't control everything that life throws at us, but keeping myself fit, keeping my soul fulfilled with friends and family and having as much fun as possible along the way is the blueprint that works for me."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.