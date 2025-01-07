'New year, new menu': McDonald's launches McValue platform, extends the $5 Meal Deal

John Cena, retired WWE legend, was enlisted to serve as McDonald's brand ambassador for the new McValue menu.

It's a new year with a new menu at McDonald's.

Starting Tuesday, Mickey Ds will offer "even more ways to enjoy the food they love, for less" with the launch of the new McValue platform, which will include a number of deals for customers looking to save some money.

A number of deals are part of the budget friendly menu, including the $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app offers, local food and drink deals, and a Buy One, Add One for $1 feature for popular breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

McDonald's enlisted actor and retired WWE legend John Cena to be the brand's "McValue ambassador" because he, just like the new platform, is "always delivering more than what fans expect," McDonald's said.

"The fact that fans can mix and match with the new McValue menu to get great deals on the food they love is going to be an absolute game-changer," Cena said in a statement.

McDonald's McValue menu has many options, including the $5 Meal Deal, that will give you a meal for a good price.

Buy One, Add One for $1

With options from the McValue menu, customers select one full-priced menu item from the options below and pay $1 to purchase another item, McDonald's said.

Here are the McValue menu options that are applicable to the "Buy One, Add One for $1" deal:

Breakfast:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

Lunch and Dinner:

Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

$5 Meal Deal

The $5 Meal Deal

The good news, if you've been loving the $5 Meal Deal, is that it will be available until next summer, according to McDonald's.

The $5 Meal Deal includes:

McDouble or McChicken

Small fries

Four-piece Chicken McNuggets

Small soft drink

Additional offers will be available in the McDonald's app, like a free McCrispy chicken sandwich for new app users and free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025. Local franchisees across the country will also offer community-specific "special deals" on fan-favorite items and app-exclusive deals.

Contributing: Ahjané Forbes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'New year, new menu:' McValue deals drop at McDonald's today