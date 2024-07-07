Merritt, B.C., hospital emergency room closes for 48 hours amid doctor shortage

MERRITT, B.C. — A doctor shortage has forced a temporary closure at the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt, B.C.

Interior Health says emergency care at the hospital will be closed for 48 hours.

It says services will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The health authority says all other inpatient services at the hospital in Merritt will continue as normal.

Patients needing emergency care can access services at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is located about 85 kilometres away.

Interior Health says people who need "life threatening emergency care," such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 911 to be brought to the nearest available facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press