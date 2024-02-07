Meryl Streep celebrates 40th anniversary of Sophie's Choice

The three-time Oscar winner reunited with her leading men, Kevin Kline and Peter MacNicol, to host the screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The event drew in a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Ethan Hawke, Claire Danes, Uma Thurman, Pat Cleveland, Matthew Modine, Holland Taylor, and Sarita Choudhury posing for photographers before the screening. Blanchett wore a striking black and grey denim blazer and matching trousers as she posed with her good friend Hawke...