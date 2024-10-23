"I met my boyfriend on the last night of vacation - now we are engaged"

A long-distance couple who met on holiday and lived 4,000 miles away on separate continents have got engaged. Sydney Dohrmann, 27, and Joao Furia, 27, met while holidaying in Lisbon, Portugal, the day before Sydney was due to fly back home to Nashville, Tennessee, US. Joao, a financial advisor - who lives in Sao Paulo, Brazil - messaged Sydney the following day saying it was nice to meet her but the pair carried on dating different people. Five months on, moved to Lisbon for four months to meet up with friends from back home. Joao dropped Sydney - who was also single at the time - a text asking him to "swing by" and the pair's romance blossomed and they went travelling around Europe. The trip came to an end and they both returned to their home countries 4,884 miles apart - before Sydney moved to Sao Paulo to be with Joao in July 2024. Earlier this year, Joao popped the question and they are hoping to tie the knot in 2025.