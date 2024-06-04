Met Police officer who led Queen’s funeral operations under criminal investigation

The police officer who led the operations for the Queen’s funeral and the King’s coronation is under criminal investigation for allegedly misusing an official car.

Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay, who was recognised in the New Year Honours list, is accused of falsely claiming to have been on police business when she allegedly committed driving offences.

The senior officer is being investigated over allegations of gross misconduct and the criminal offence of perverting the course of justice.

According to The Sun, her promotion to assistant chief constable of British Transport Police (BTP) has been put on hold while an investigation takes place.

The newspaper claims that the allegations relate to the use of a Jaguar.

The officer reportedly used the vehicle to oversee policing of the Queen’s funeral in 2022, and at King Charles’ coronation in May last year.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We can confirm that a senior Met Police officer is under gross misconduct and criminal investigation for the potential offence of perverting the course of justice as part of an investigation into allegations that the officer used police vehicles for personal use in breach of force policy and failed to follow the proper process following receipt of notices of intended prosecution for driving offences.

“Our investigation began following a voluntary conduct referral from the Met Police on April 22.

“The serving of notices does not necessarily mean that any proceedings will follow.

“Decisions on whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider a criminal charge, and whether any officers will face disciplinary proceedings, will be made at the end of the investigation.”

Findlay had hundreds of offensive comments after the British BTP posted a photo of her to announce her appointment

A spokesperson for the Met said: “On Monday, 22 April, we made a referral to the IOPC following allegations a senior officer used police vehicles in breach of MPS policy and failed to follow the proper process around notices of intended prosecution for driving offences.

“This followed the Met’s directorate of professional standards recording a conduct matter. The IOPC has begun an independent investigation. An investigation does not mean allegations are proven.

“The officer has been placed on restricted duties.”

Cdr Findlay had hundreds of offensive comments after the British BTP posted a photo of her on social media to announce her appointment as assistant chief constable.

She responded by posting on X: “As female officers and staff colleagues, within policing and in any other job, our professional experience, contribution & commitment should be the focus.

“NOT the vile misogynistic, homophobic, sexist vileness experienced. It’s not ok, and nor is being silent on it.”

Met Chief Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley also expressed his concern over the abuse and said the level of harassment police faced online was becoming “increasingly alarming”.

In a statement, Sir Mark said: “I am angry. My colleagues are angry. It isn’t acceptable and it’s happening too often.

“The intensity of the racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse directed at police officers on social media is increasingly alarming. At a time when we need to attract officers from under-represented parts of our communities this is hugely damaging.”

Cdr Findlay who is a rugby coach and former international player for Scotland, was appointed Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in the 2024 New Year Honours list for her services at the Coronation and the Queen’s funeral.

She has also been awarded the King’s Police Medal, and had an important role in the police coordination team that worked on security during the 2012 Olympics.