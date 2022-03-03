These gel pads that help alleviate foot pain are on sale for $14— but only for today

Amazon's latest Deal of the Day can help alleviate foot pain. (Image via Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Healthy feet are essential to a healthy lifestyle. Almost every aspect of our daily life is impacted if we have sore feet. Not only do we become less active, but we become more susceptible to falls, which can cause us to lose out on quality time with family and force us to miss work.

One foot ailment that many people struggle with is metatarsalgia, a painful condition caused by inflammation on the ball of our foot. According to the Mayo Clinic, metatarsalgia symptoms include sharp pain that worsens as you move, numbness or tingling in the toes as well as the feeling of having a pebble stuck in your shoe.

A variety of factors, including physical activity, excess weight or wearing high heels, can cause someone to develop metatarsalgia. However, one easy way that's proven to help ease the pain is by wearing metatarsal pads with your shoes and slippers.

These pads, like the Metatarsal Pads by Smatis available on Amazon Canada, are an inexpensive way to ease foot pain.

As part of Amazon Canada's latest Deal of the Day, you can save 20 per cent on a pair of Smatis Metatarsal Pads — but only until tonight at midnight PST tonight (3 a.m. EST),

Smatis Metatarsal Pads - Amazon Canada

$14 $17 at Amazon

The details

Smatis’s metatarsal pads are made from medical grade silicone that help provide a “mild massage” to your feet with each move you make to help ease pain.

Each pad is washable with warm water and soap and include air holes for ventilation to keep your feet feeling comfortable.

Not only are they designed to help treat metatarsalgia, they can help ease “burning sensations and other conditions of the foot.”

What people are saying

Smatis’s Metatarsal Pads have earned more than 650 five star reviews from shoppers who have turned to these gel pads to help relieve pain.

Story continues

“[It] helps with the pain so much,” one shopper said. “First relief I’ve had in months.”

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

“They are easy to use and took a lot of my pain away,” another wrote.

One shopper said they “regularly suffered from pain” on the balls of their feet, which made it difficult to enjoy their favourite activities like walking the dog.

“After only two days use, the pain has gone,” they wrote.

“They are soft, sit nicely on the foot and don’t slip,” another said of the pads.

Some shoppers have said that they found the pads "rolled" sometimes when they wore socks, even though many called these pads "game-changers" for foot pain. Others have said that these gel pads might be "too thin" for anyone with severe pain, while some said depending on how hard you are on your feet, they might not last for months at a time without tearing.

Verdict

If you're struggling from foot pain and don't have access to a specialist, these metatarsal pads might be an easy way to help relieve your pain until you can be properly assessed. However, if you're in severe pain, you might require something more durable to wear with socks and shoes.

If you're looking to try these pads, now's the perfect time to shop and save. This limited time deal will only last until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) before returning to their original price of $17.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.