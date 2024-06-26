Mia Goth addresses Blade movie's ongoing delays

***DIGITAL USE ONLY*** The Suspiria actress is gearing up to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in the reboot, which will star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter. However, the production has suffered several setbacks, including the exit of first director Bassam Tariq and then his replacement Yann Demange. During an interview with Deadline at the premiere of her new movie MaXXXine on Monday, Goth assured fans that the Marvel team are taking their time to deliver a good product. "They really care, they do. They want to make a great movie."