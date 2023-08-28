Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato share birthday tribute to 10-year-old son

Michael Bublé shared a touching birthday tribute for 10-year-old son Noah. (Instagram/@michaelbuble)

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are wishing their son a happy birthday.

On Sunday, the Canadian singer celebrated his son Noah's 10th birthday with an Instagram reel that melted the hearts of his fans.

Bublé's shared post with his wife, included candid clips from his Lopilato's pregnancy with Noah, as well as adorable footage from Noah's infancy.

"Noah, mi amor, 10 years! What? It went so fast, you don't even know how much we love you," Bublé and Lopilato penned in the caption, before thanking his oldest son for teaching him and his wife how to be parents.

The couple also has three more children, seven-year-old son Elias, five-year-old daughter Vida, and one-year-old daughter Cielo.

"Thank you for teaching us how to be parents and for all the memories we have and will make together!," the couple wrote.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer's "real" perspective on parenting hit home with his followers who met the post with praise. Others wished Noah a happy birthday and acknowledged his bravery since overcoming cancer in 2017.

"You're so real and such a good dad for thanking your oldest son for guiding the way for you and Luisana as parents," an Instagram user commented.

"You have such a beautiful family and are truly blessed," another added.

"Noah, we love you. You are a bravest little man, hope you have a wonderful birthday full of blessings," a fan shared.

"I'm so happy to see his 10th birthday post," wrote another. "He is so brave for everything he's overcome so early in his life."

Bublé and Lopilato welcomed their eldest son back in 2013. Tragically, by his third birthday in 2016 he was diagnosed with a rare type of liver cancer.

"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the US," Bublé shared in a statement at the time. "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

Story continues

Following a year and a half of treatment, Noah went into remission and was released from the care of the hospital.

In 2021, Bublé opened up to People about how his son's battle with cancer changed him. "I don't wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you've truly suffered, when you've truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life," he said.

"My grandpa used to say, 'Today's curse is tomorrow's blessing,'" he went on. "Even though for some of us who have lost so much these last few years, whether it's our jobs or our loved ones, it doesn't all come with negative connotations. There's always a silver lining to that cloud."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.