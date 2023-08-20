Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato celebrate daughter Cielo's 1st birthday: 'So sweet'

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato took to social media to celebrate their youngest daughter's first birthday. (Photo by Brenton Ho/Billboard/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are celebrating a monumental day in their family.

On Saturday, the couple — who share a total of four kids — took to Instagram to share several photos of themselves with their youngest daughter, Cielo, to celebrate her first birthday.

The Canadian "Sway" singer included a couple sweet snapshots of himself with his baby daughter, including one where he's holding her up and another where he's teaching her piano.

"It's amazing how someday, someone comes into your life, and you can't imagine how you ever lived without them. Happy 1st birthday, Cielito," Bublé, 47, captioned his post.

Fans showed their love for the touching fatherhood moment in the comments of that post.

"Beautiful photos. You never know love until you have kids. And then everything you do in life is for them. Making these beautiful memories. Happy days!" one person wrote.

"Where does the time go. Enjoy every minute of the kids and how fast their lives move," someone shared.

"Aww!! You got me in the feels!! Lovely family!!" penned someone else.

"She's so beautiful and precious! Happy birthday, little one!" a fan chimed in.

Lopilato, 36, shared her own post on Instagram on Saturday, which included a snapshot of herself while she was pregnant with Cielo and a picture where she's holding her daughter with her husband.

"Today marks a year since you came into this world and changed my life forever," the Argentine actress began in her post, alongside a blue heart emoji. "I can't help but get emotional remembering each of your first milestones, your first smiles, your first steps, your infectious laughter. On this special day, I want you to know just how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you. Happy first birthday, Cielo. I love you so much."

Several fans also spread the love in the comments section of her post, with many sharing their own well-wishes for Cielo.

"Lu, this is the world's fastest year. Hard to believe she is one already. Feliz cumpleaños, Cielo," one fan raved.

"Happy Birthday, Cielito! I love you baby girl," another added, translated from Spanish.

"So beautiful! Happy first trip around the sun, little Cielo," one person shared.

Lopilato took to social media a year ago to share an intimate video with her fans, noting that giving birth to her youngest daughter was life-changing.

"The story of one unforgettable day. ... Touching heaven with our hands! We love you so much, Cielo," Lopilato captioned that post on Aug. 21, 2022.

In the comments of her post last year, fans expressed their congratulations and gushed over the "touching" video.

"Only you would look this cute going into labour!" a follower quipped, which was translated from Spanish. "Congratulations to the both of you!"

"The miracle of life! What a beautiful family you are, and congrats! Sending you health and happiness!" wrote another Instagram user.

"Love the video! God bless this little angel!" someone penned.

"What a touching compilation!" a fan noted. " You have a perfect little family!"

