Michael Bublé jokes about 'near-death' solo parenting day with kids: 'It's our chaos'

Michael Bublé spent his Wednesday in solo parent mode, watching over his four children and their "chaos." (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Michael Bublé is loving every minute of fatherhood.

The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a chaotic video of himself watching his kids by himself. In the clip, the Burnaby, B.C.-native pointed the front facing camera to show his four children in the background rambunctiously playing with toys in a living room.

"Is this turning into maybe a near-death experience? Possibly," Bublé jokingly mouthed along to a voice-over in the video. "Does this add to the adventure? Absolutely."

The "Sway" and "Home" artist — who shares kids Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo with Luisana Lopilato, 35 — wrote as on-screen text that he was "solo parenting today" and that he thought he was "killin' it."

"Father of four. Wouldn't have it any other way. It's absolute chaos but it's our chaos," Bublé captioned his silly post.

Fans showed their support for Bublé in the comments of his post, with many telling him to enjoy these days of fatherhood despite the chaos.

"Cherish it. It'll be gone before you know it! You're killing it for sure," one fan commented.

"Yes! Way to go, dad... You got this!" added another.

"As long as one of the kids doesn't get killed," someone joked. "Thanks for showing reality! You are an all-around successful family."

"As a mom of four kids with the youngest now 14, all I can say is, embrace the chaos and enjoy every second. It flies by and then you suddenly have teenagers!" someone else wrote.

"What a good mess! Good luck to you!" one person replied.

"Cherish the mayhem. It's brilliant and chaotic at the same time," another shared.

While being a parent to four kids might come with its challenges, there's not much else Bublé loves more than his family — even music.

On "That Gaby Roslin Podcast," the Canadian singer shared that he has debated leaving his career for full-time fatherhood.

"I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," he said.

"I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk. ... I don't know a friend that doesn't have the same thought. I mean, we never do it, we never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this,' but I think it's a fantasy."

