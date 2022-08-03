Michael Bublé posts 'adorable' video tribute to wife Luisana Lopilato: 'So cute'

Michael Bublé and Lusiana Lopilato shared how much they love each other in new social media posts. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Michael Bublé is showing his wife some major love.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of him and Luisana Lopilato sharing a high five while beside each other in several locations, since the couple has recently been living the tour life. On top of the video, Bublé added a pink heart sticker as well as a sticker that said "My #1," while "Magic In The Hamptons" by Social House played in the background.

"My best friend, love of my life and the greatest travel buddy anyone could have. Love you @luisanalopilato!" Bublé captioned his post, while adding the hashtags "#makingmemories" and "#myhero."

Fans were quick to fill Bublé's post with comments noting how much love the celebrity couple radiates.

"I love how much you love each other!" wrote model Grace Strobel.

"So cute. You two are a beautiful couple," one fan shared while adding a red heart emoji.

"You exemplify true love," added another fan.

"I love how much you guys love each other. It truly warms the heart," someone raved.

"You are both so wonderful. Your lockdown posts were just amazing. So supportive and kept my spirits high," someone else commented. "Thank you for being so kind and caring to your fans. Enjoy your family time."

Lopilato, who married Bublé in 2011, also made an Instagram post on Tuesday admiring her husband. The 35-year-old actress and model shared three photos of herself at one of Bublé's outdoor concerts. In the shots, Lopilato wore her husband's official merchandise, including a black baseball hat that read "higher" on the front, along with a black hoodie featuring tour dates and Bublé in front of a United Kingdom flag.

"I still can't believe that the same guy who brings me coffee for our conversations every morning, then fills stadiums with thousands of people around the world. How incredible it is to have you by my side!" Lopilato wrote as a caption for her post.

Fans also showed their love and appreciation for the couple in the comments.

"You truly are just the cutest couple! Makes me have hope," one fan wrote, while adding several red heart emojis.

"Must be pretty surreal sometimes," another added. "You were both so lucky to find one another and true love that lasts."

