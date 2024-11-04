Michael Caine recalls young Tom Cruise asking him for acting advice

In a chapter of his new book, titled Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on how he has known the Top Gun star for "over 40 years". Michael also recounted first meeting Tom at an event for his 1983 comedy drama Educating Rita. "I turned around and there was this young actor, very polite, asking questions about how not to be just a flash in the pan. That was Tom, probably around the time of Risky Business. I can't remember what I said, but it obviously didn't do him any harm."