Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson confirmed for 2025

Michael, the biopic about Michael Jackson, has a release date of 18 April 2025, Lionsgate studio has confirmed. Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is Jermaine Jackson's son, will star in the movie as the King of Pop. "I'm humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon." Director Antoine Fuqua is keen to show the world the similarities between Jaafar and the Thriller singer. "It's uncanny how much he's like Michael... sounds like him, dances like him, sings," he told Entertainment Weekly.