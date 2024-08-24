Michelle Keegan shares never-before-seen corner of her Essex mansion – and it's straight from a movie

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright give us serious house envy with their impressive £3.5 million property and on Saturday, Michelle shared a stunning photo showing a never-before-seen corner that will no doubt leave fans speechless.

The snap, which could have been taken from a movie set, featured an outdoor area which features a bar and kitchen with a table for two, large stand mixer and a white unit. The exterior featured black walls and ceiling-high windows. The private room was nestled in the pair's gorgeous outdoor garden, which contained plenty of marble tiles, plants and an outdoor living room.



Essex appeared to have been caught in the recent rainfall and a bright rainbow was visible in the picturesque photo shared by the Brassic star.

Most read

Later in the day, Michelle decided to show off her kitchen skills as the actress made her first-ever pizza dough. It's unclear whether Michelle cooked in her private space, but she definitely made a mouthwatering pizza, which was covered with onions, olives, pepperoni and mushrooms.

Michelle's house belongs on a movie set! (Instagram)

"Pizza night," she proudly captioned the photos, adding a sticker of a chef's kiss.

Michelle and Mark, who married in 2015, regularly share glimpses inside their stunning property, and back in July it wastheir never-ending garden which took centre stage.

Michelle was proud of her home cooking (Instagram)

As Mark showed off a new robot lawn mower he has brought, fans were treated to the acres of garden which stretched off far into the distance. In fact, the garden is so big it even houses its own football pitch!

In addition to the generous lawn space, the garden is also lined with high fern trees so that they can enjoy some privacy. There are also clusters of trees, bushes and shrubs dotted around the garden to add texture and some liveliness to the grass.

Michelle and Mark live in an impressive property (Instagram)

The pair also have their own home pool, with plenty of plants and paving slabs lining the route to its refreshing waters.

INSIDE: Michelle Keegan's pool-facing dining space in her £3.5m 'dream' mansion is fit for a luxe hotel

WOW: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's sun-soaked swimming pool belongs in a spa retreat



And for when it gets too dark, Mark and Michelle have surrounded their home with plenty of floodlights. A recent photo shared on their home's social media page was captioned: "Took this amazing shot of the house last night… Look at the stars above."