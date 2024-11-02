Michelle Keegan teases changes at £3.5 million mansion with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright regularly stuns with glimpse inside their jaw-dropping mansion, which cost the pair £3.5 million!

On Saturday, the Brassic star teased some upcoming changes to the multi-million-pound property. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Michelle shared plenty of holly balls and pinecones that had been spray-painted white, alongside a Jonas & James candle.

"Christmas decoration shopping has begun," Michelle penned in her caption alongside a raised hands and Christmas tree emoji.

Most read

Michelle regularly shares photos of her open-plan kitchen dining room that boasts uninterrupted views of their sprawling back garden, outdoor swimming pool and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Michelle gave an insight into her upcoming Christmas plans (Instagram)

On the lesser-known side of the property sits their front room, which follows the same neutral beige colour scheme and luxe interiors. A large three-seater sofa is topped with blankets and cushions and angled towards the back-lit, wall-mounted TV.

Last year, Michelle and Mark transformed their stunning property into a winter wonderland. Embracing the Christmas season, the duo added strings of glowing white lights, reindeer sculptures and a festive, green garland snaking around their porch.

Michelle regularly shares insights into her home (Instagram)

And for an extra dose of yuletide joy, the Brassic actress and the TOWIE star added a fir ornament around a central porthole window to create the illusion of a Christmas wreath.

"Tis the season [Santa and Christmas tree emoji]. They've done it again @4.seasonevents came at the weekend whilst we weren't in and created Christmas magic. The inside and tree to follow," the couple penned in their caption.

The pair's stunning home is now worth £3.5 million (Instagram / @wrightyhome)

Awestruck fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Your house is actually unreal," while another chimed in: "Beautiful, it looks like the Home Alone House, only better."

A third remarked: "Omg insane love it! I would sleep in my car just to look at that all night," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wowzer! Just when you think it couldn't get any better!"

Michelle lives with husband Mark Wright (Getty)

Mark and Michelle purchased the existing property for £1.3 million. They were then granted permission by Epping Council in July 2020 to build a brand-new mansion complete with a plethora of luxury trappings.