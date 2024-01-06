Michelle Keegan wows in figure-hugging midi dress with thigh-high split

(Getty)

Michelle Keegan has been all over our screens since her hit Netflix series Fool Me Once was released last week, and the star looked better than ever in a slinky dress with must-see detailing on Friday.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Michelle, 36, wore a figure-skimming black dress with a thigh-high split and a statement gold metal belt. The actress opted for a pair of gold strappy heels to match her bold centrepiece, accessorising with gold chunky hoop earrings.

Michelle styled her raven hair in a wavy, slicked-back style that perfectly highlighted her pretty features. As for her makeup, the Brassic star looked glam with a pair of fluttering false lashes, a touch of gold eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a nude lip with a hint of shine. Stunning!

The former Coronation Street actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her role as Maya Stern in the highly anticipated Netflix show, which Michelle starred in alongside Joanna Lumley.

Taking to Instagram to share snapshots of her glamorous evening look, Michelle captioned the post: "Tonight I'll be chatting to @thegrahamnortonshowoffical."

Michelle appeared on The One Show with co-star Joanna Lumley (Instagram)

Fans and friends wasted no time in sharing their love for the post, with hundreds of Instagram users gushing over her performance in the Netflix drama.

"Michelle, your new series is so gripping. Your best to date. Well done," one wrote. While another follower added: "Loved Fool Me Once! Fantastic acting. Hollywood will be knocking."

"Binged the whole show yesterday. Loved it!" A third chimed in.

Michelle at the Fool Me Once photocall in London (Gareth Cattermole)

Several users also commented on Michelle's eye-catching outfit. "You look stunning as always," one wrote. While Michelle's husband Mark Wright a fire and heart emoji on the post.

Earlier this week, Michelle revealed that she had to tackle one of her greatest phobias for her latest role.

Speaking with HELLO! and other reporters, Michelle explained that she had to conquer her fear of heights while filming the helicopter scenes – and that the helicopter even had a glass bottom.

The role of Maya was actually optioned for a film with Julia Roberts, before Michelle landed the part (Netflix)

She said: "I’ve been in a helicopter before but I was strapped in and I wasn’t flying and there were more people in it because it was a helivac, a big, big helicopter. But this one, it was me, the pilot and a cameraman in a tiny helicopter and a see-through floor. Especially because I’m scared of heights.

"But luckily, we flew on a really beautiful day. You don’t get that in Manchester, very rare! It was all blue skies and it was all green. So, I got over that fear halfway through then I got given the wheel. But it was fun. It was really fun."