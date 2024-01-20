Michelle Keegan wows in fitted skiwear on 'winter wonderland' getaway with husband Mark Wright

Michelle went on a skiing holiday (Instagram)

Michelle Keegan is always on our style radar for her glamorous attire and fabulous hairstyles. But now she has shown that she can really wear it all as she took to Instagram to share an array of stunning snaps from her picture-perfect snowy getaway where she wowed in fitted skiwear.

She shared a snowy Instagram story captioned 'winter wonderland' and we can see why. The Fool Me Once actress, 36, looked so stylish in not one, but two stunning skiwear looks on her mountainous French getaway. She was seen in a set with fitted black ski trousers and a padded coat in a black and white houndstooth pattern. She paired it with a gorgeous cream knitted beanie and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. Her hair was worn down and wavy for a casual look.

Michelle looked wonderful in her winter wonderland look (Instagram)

On the same day the former Corrie star posed with her husband former TOWIE star and Heart radio host Mark Wright, 37, who was cuddled up to his wife in a black ski suit with a pair of orange-tinted ski goggles balanced on his head. Michelle wrote a sweet message to Mark who celebrates his birthday today, saying: "Happy birthday. What a fab week celebrating it by doing what you love to do the most...having no chill, racing down the slopes & thrashing everyone."

Michelle and Mark enjoyed some quiet time together (Instagram)

Michelle wowed in a beige ski suit (Instagram)

In another snowy shot, Michelle was seen against a picturesque backdrop with her skis on one shoulder wearing a beige all-in-one ski suit with white and grey patterning. The Brassic actress wore a coordinating beanie and her hair was styled straight for an apt off-duty look.

Michelle took a snowy selfie (Instagram)

The Ten Pound Poms star shared an array of photos of the incredible landscape of their trip, including a lighthearted selfie in a ski-lift and a snap of their après-ski treats that included a glass of Aperol Spritz and a delicious hot chocolate. Michelle was also seen posing in a line with Mark's family whom they went away with including his sister Jess Wright, 38, and fellow former TOWIE star James Argent, 36.

Michelle went away with her in-laws (Instagram)

Before she went away on the picturesque ski holiday, Michelle had been pulling out the stops sartorially as she promoted her new hit Netflix series Fool Me Once starring Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage.

Michelle's ski chic was next level (Instagram)

The actress made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show wearing a sensational black midi dress with a statement gold panel on the waist that almost looked like armour. She paired the unusual dress with a pair of gold strappy heels and upped the ante on the makeup front thanks to her MUA Krystal Dawn with a sultry black eyeliner and wore her hair in a swept-over loose wave look courtesy of Harold Casey.

Just days prior, Michelle stepped out with her co-star Joanna Lumley for an appearance on The One Show in a gorgeous power suit moment. The Our Girl actress paired matching checked pieces – a pair of wide-leg trousers and a wrap top with a buckle on the waist-tie. She wore her hair in a voluminous updo and ditched accessories altogether.

Michelle appeared on The One Show with co-star Joanna Lumley (Instagram)

We also couldn't get enough of Michelle's second take on a power suit when she was spotted entering the BBC studios for a Radio 2 interview in a stunning 60s-inspired tweed and denim cropped jacket and mini skirt co-ord. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of ultra-trendy silver kitten heels, an oversized navy leather clutch, and an unexpected pair of leather gloves. The finishing touch was a navy longline coat slung over her shoulders.

Michelle channelled Kate's look from 2020 (Getty)

Princess Kate was seen visiting The National Portrait Gallery Workshop at the Evelina London Children's Hospital in 2020 in a very similar blue-toned tweed jacket and skirt co-ord to Michelle's in 2020 showing the versatility of the classic aesthetic.