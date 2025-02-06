Michelle Keegan's marriage disagreements with Mark Wright: 'I'll have a go at him'

With their tenth wedding anniversary on the horizon, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are well-versed in creating harmony in their marriage – aside from one point of contention.

The Fool Me Once actress, who is expecting her first child with the former The Only Way Is Essex star, commented on their living situation at their £3.5 million Essex megamansion, which they built from scratch.

The Brassic actress admitted she might "have a go" at Mark over their home (Getty)

After purchasing the original property for £1.3 million, they got planning permission to demolish it and rebuild their dream Georgian-style home in 2020, featuring an outdoor pool, a home gym, a private bar and breathtaking views of Epping Forest.

Despite the "polished" appearance of their lives, Michelle insisted that behind closed doors she would "have a go" at Mark over the mess.

Mark and Michelle built their dream home in Essex (Instagram)

Speaking of her "normal and boring" life in an interview with Grazia, she said: "I know it probably doesn’t look like that. In the press, at awards or on Instagram, it might look polished from the outside…

"Honestly, when I left this morning it was upside down, a complete mess. When I get home, if Mark hasn’t cleaned it, I’ll probably have a go at him and then do it myself."

Their finished home offers plenty of space for the Brassic star and the Heart FM presenter to raise their family. They will likely be spending more time there this year nesting in their baby bubble after years of travelling for work, which she said they "never make each other feel bad about."

Michelle's baby news

Michelle and Mark announced their pregnancy in December 2025 by sharing a photo of the mother-to-be cradling her blossoming bump on the beach, stating in the caption: "2025 is going to be a special one for us."

The actress revealed she struggled with the speculation about her starting a family after her stunning wedding ceremony with Mark at St Mary's Church in Bury St. Edmunds in 2015.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news in December 2024 (Maria Hibbs)

"Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family but then, because we didn't choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation," she said.

Ten years on, they will be celebrating their anniversary with their new arrival. On the subject of their anniversary plans, she said they will have "new priorities."

