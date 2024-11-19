Michelle Yeoh Says She Felt Like 'a Failure' for Not Having Children: ‘Main Factor That Broke Up My First Marriage'

The 'Wicked' actress opened up about her infertility on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour' on Monday, Nov. 18

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Michelle Yeoh in 2023

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about how infertility has impacted her life.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the actress, 62, spoke to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about how she “felt like a failure” for not being able to have children.

"And I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure," she said. "And then you go, why? And I think at some point you stop blaming yourself. I go, there are certain things in your body that doesn't function in a certain way. That's how it is.”

She added, "You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you."

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Michelle Yeoh

She also opened up about how her infertility impacted her first marriage with businessman Sir Dickson Poon, who she was married to from 1988 to 1992.

Explaining that it “took a long time” for her to come to terms with not having her own biological children, Yeoh added “because that also maybe would be the main factor that broke up my first marriage.”

Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt in 2023

However, the Wicked star revealed that the breakup was necessary as “in 10 years or 20 years, I still can't give him the family that he craves.”

Yeoh went on to urge couples to have conversations about family planing at the beginning of their relationships.

Poon went on to have children, with Yeoh being the godmother of his first child.

Now married to French motor racing executive Jean Todt, the star added that although she still thinks about not being able to have children of her own, she is grateful to be a grandmother thanks to her stepson.

"I'm 62. Of course I'm not going to have a baby right now, but the thing is we just had a grandchild,” she said. “Then you feel you're still very, very blessed because you do have a baby in your life.”

Wicked premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 22.

