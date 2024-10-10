What midlife men can learn from Daniel Craig’s uber-comfy shoes

As we settle into the autumn season, the fashion statement to make now is bold footwear.

Just ask Daniel Craig. The 56-year-old actor has been sporting a series of eye-catching shoes as part of a recent mid-life style makeover, which has seen him switch sharp 007 suits for a more fashion-forward, quirky art professor look. He’s done chunky yeehaw Western boots, and high-shine patent loafers worn with shaggy knits and colourful tinted specs. He’s topped it all with a grown-out blonde bob, complete with a Gen Z-approved centre parting.

Craig attended Paris Fashion Week with wife Rachel Weisz, wearing a pair of tobacco-brown suede workman boots from Loewe (he’s currently the face of the brand). They looked more forklift truck than front-row-ready – but thanks to their three-figure price tag, they likely haven’t been anywhere near a building site.

At a party in New York earlier this week, Craig displayed his most experimental – and dress code defying – shoe yet; a pair of fuzzy-textured tan flats that looked almost like slippers. They were, in fact, Chelsea boots (Loewe’s Campo style, £925, loewe.com) and featured a brushed suede upper and exaggerated round toe. While not the typical A-list event shoe, the casual pull-on boot would have certainly kept Craig comfortable as he walked the red carpet.

Craig isn’t the only one championing talking-point shoes. From lug-soled loafers to mesh trainers, this season’s catwalks went big on statement footwear with a relaxed mood.

Having been a hit over the summer months, the reign of the uber-comfy slipper-style mule shows no sign of abating, despite chilly-ankle weather. At John Lewis, sales of Birkenstocks are up 40 per cent year-on-year, with the slip-on Boston Clog a best-seller. For added cosiness, look at the brand’s shearling-lined clog (£160, birkenstock.com), the breathable and temperature-regulating lambskin lining negating the need for socks. Pair them with casual chinos and a chunky jumper for pub roasts at the weekend.

On the subject of men wearing mules, a word of warning: beware the temptation of Crocs. Although defiantly trendy and undeniably comfortable (you can even get fuzzy-lined styles for winter), they have a habit of making all who wear them look rather silly. A 40-something friend wore a pair to the park at the weekend and the effect was more cringe than cool. Far wiser to leave them to kids and those working in hospitals.

In fact, for those who prefer a more classic aesthetic there are plenty of shoes that deliver both comfort and style this season.

However, before buying anything, the trick is to ensure you make the right fabric choice: “avoid cheap, hard high-shine leather that creates big sharp creases in the upper as you walk”, says Tim Little, CEO and creative director at Grenson.

Where thicker soles can appear to provide more cushioning, Little advises that the comfort-factor actually comes down to the softness of the soles.

Grenson’s NL 1 trainers (£150) have been designed with this in mind, made with a flexible rubber sole, extra padding between the upper and liner and a foam footbed. For something smarter, the Archie leather brogues (£345, grenson.com) have a lightweight wedge sole for all-day comfort – and a little lift.

On the high street, Clarks’ smart-casual Brantin lace-ups (£75, clarks.com) come with the brand’s Extreme Comfort foam footbed. M&S’s Airflex technology offers flexible support and shock absorption. The sleek black leather Derby shoes (£65, marksandspencer.com) would make for a comfortable commute.

Speaking of office-friendly shoes, loafers are enjoying their moment in the spotlight. At Mr Porter searches for the style have increased by 128 per cent in the last six months. The way to wear them this autumn is with a twist, from tassel embellishments to pep-up your smart slack to heftier treds that give suiting a modern look. Launching on October 11, John Lewis’ burgundy chunky loafers are tipped to be the retailer’s shoe of the season.

If you prefer to stick to traditional styles, try updating to this season’s suede, remembering to weatherproof them with a quality suede protector before first wear. Russell and Bromley’s Fior snaffle loafer have a moccasin construction which makes them softer and easier to slide on. “I’ve been wearing them with jeans for a casual look – or with a wide leg pant to dress it up for evening”, says the brand’s well-dressed creative director, Daniel Beardsworth-Shaw.

Don’t feel beholden to black either. Dark autumnal neutrals can feel like a style update that is still easy to wear. “When I need to be smart-ish, my go-to shoes are my Church’s penny loafers in grey, which go with most things,” says Dan May, stylist and founder of menswear label SMR Days.

When temperatures plummet, a comfortable boot will see you through the worst of winter. While Craig has made the case for the stompy work boot, a more refined but no less sturdy style is the Chukka. Barbour’s Redhead chukka boots (£105, johnlewis.com) pair just as stylishly with off-duty denim in the countryside as they do a smart shirt and trousers for city wear.

For top fashion points, the boot shape to wear now is, like Craig’s, the Chelsea. Searches for the heritage style have rocketed 151 per cent on Mr Porter in the last month. While, the Burlington Chelsea boot is Rusell and Bromley’s best-seller and comes in both suede and leather. The chocolate suede would complement a casual button-down and cords, while the black leather is a perfect partner to a sharp blazer for dinner. Plus, the rubber sole means no slipping on wet pavements – or marble restaurant floors.

If your leather boots are a little stiff, Little has a trick for wearing them in: “Give the sole a bend in your hands before you first wear them. Put one hand under the toe and pull up the toe as far as it can go. This releases the tension in the sole stitches and makes the shoe more flexible.”

Of course, the ultimate choice for comfort is trainers. Thanks to shifting dress codes, they can now be worn beyond the sports court, too. The of-the-moment style is the chunky ‘dad’ trainer (see Bottega Veneta Orbit and Nike Pegasus). However, a sleeker tennis style not only gives casual outfits a sharper look, they won’t risk looking try-hard either.

“Every man should own a pair of white Stan Smiths as they’re comfy, practical and easy to clean” says May. For a truly ageless style, he recommends Common Projects (£340, mrporter.com) – which, though pricey, withstand the test of time. They’re also my husband’s preferred trainer (he’s been wearing the same pair all year). When you don’t have a Hollywood actor’s budget, that’s exactly the sort of lasting power you want from your shoes.