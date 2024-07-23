Midults Q&A: Do you need advice on a relationship dilemma?

The Midults will be on hand to answer your dilemmas in a live chat

Do you have an issue that is troubling you? Our comfortingly grown-up advisors, The Midults, will be online to offer their suggestions on September 18. So if you are suffering from relationship struggles or friendship problems, a family feud, career dilemma or financial stress, share your problem with them via the form below.

Annabel Rivkin and Emilie McMeekan, The Midults, write a hugely popular column in the Sunday Telegraph. As journalists, worriers, and incredibly good friends, they are adept at offering the advice you need to hear.

Put your dilemma to The Midults, with all the relevant details, and Annabel and Emilie will choose a few readers’ cases on which to offer their support and suggested guidance. They will also be responding to readers’ queries live on September 18.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please check the relevant tick box.

So, what are you waiting for? Ask away: