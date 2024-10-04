Migrants in boat arrive on tourist beach in Greece - some with babies
British tourists watching the sunrise on a beach popular with holidaymakers in Greece were shocked when a dinghy of migrants arrived - including parents with babies. A couple were sat on Kolymbia Beach in Rhodes yesterday (3) when the rubber boat approached - full of people they suspect were fleeing from Turkey. The boat contained around a dozen men and women - without safety gear - and two appeared to have babies strapped to their fronts. One was using a swimming pool rubber ring for support.