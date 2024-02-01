Migration, review: this handsome tale of two ducklings perfectly fits the half-term bill

Migration - Illumination/Universal

Released in plenty of time for half-term, Migration bounces in with a score by John Powell that’s so fresh and bright, it’s like daffodils flowering in quick time. It might have been full of the joys of spring, if it weren’t for the pesky premise – a family of mallards risk flying south, for the first time, from the corner of New England they call home.

Lush fall foliage surrounds them in the kind of pond Henry David Thoreau found inspiring. But they can’t stay there for ever, for all the protestations of an overprotective papa duck that they have more to lose by shifting base than they ever will to gain.

The studio is Illumination, best-known for the Despicable Me films and their Minions spin-offs, which lean heavily into goofy snark. (A Minions short called Mooned precedes this, which caused half the critics in the room to panic they’d shown up for the wrong screening.) French director Benjamin Renner takes us on a gently formulaic ride, calling to mind the Ice Age franchise and especially Rio (2011), by the (now sadly shuttered) rival outfit Blue Sky Studios.

You will have seen some kissing cousin of this story before: the two youngsters (voiced by Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal) crave adventure, they’re humoured by their ma (Elizabeth Banks), but curbed in every waddling step by Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), their eternally worried patriarch. The lesson of the film is simply that Mack, like many a parent, needs to chill out. Ducks migrate! It’s what they do. Even Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito), who’s chubby and hates change, has a drumstick twisted to give it a go.

The final destination is Jamaica, but the layovers are several. When clouds part and they’re blown into the polluted midst of New York City, the overfamiliarity of the setting is redeemed by the film’s well-above-par visual imagination.

Migration - Illumination/Universal

More questionably, there’s a human villain called “the Chef”, a monstrous haut restaurateur, criss-crossed by tattoos and chunky diamonds, with massive ears and a goatee you could use as a kebab skewer. This weirdly designed figure – a ghoul from every Michelin inspector’s worst nightmares – never speaks. He intends, naturally, to convert this lot into duck à l’orange, and comes after them every which way.

Story continues

He has already been trumped, though, by the malign aura of Erin, a great blue heron, wonky of gait and hypnotically huge of one eye in particular, who gives the family shelter from a mighty storm, letting them curl up uncertainly in… her frying pan? Her shack is pure Cabinet of Dr Caligari, with a wizened husband lying half-dead in a corner.

This brilliantly eerie set piece would be a clear highlight even without the dead-on voice casting of Carol Kane as this wackadoo old bird, who very possibly means well. Migration needed more of her and less of the lethally pretentious cuisinier – and perhaps the screenplay packs less sneaky wit than you’d hope from Mike (The White Lotus) White. But given that this family-friendly confection looks, sounds and tastes a treat, you’d have to be fussy to quibble.

U cert, 91 min. In cinemas from Friday February 2