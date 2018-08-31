Mike Ashley Is Upset That Rafa Benitez Hasn't Invited Him To Newcastle United Training

From Esquire

The root of the ongoing beef between Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and manager Rafa Benitez has finally been identified. It's not about funds for transfers or fan protests. All the acrimony stems from the fact that Benitez has never invited Ashley to watch training.

According to the Daily Mail, Ashley is extremely put out by Benitez's lack of an invitation to the first team's base at Darsley Park in Benton, to the north of Newcastle, or to a game.

That last grievance sounds a bit odd given that Ashley owns the club and presumably doesn't need an invitation anywhere, but the gesture would be nice. The paper reports that Ashley's even brought it up in meetings between the two men's representatives.

Ashley and Benitez's relationship has reportedly deteriorated to the point that they only speak to each other via Newcastle director Lee Charnley, though Ashley is hopeful that the relationship can still be salvaged and Benitez convinced to stay beyond the end of his current contract at the end of this season.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles, who had a shouting match with winger and part-time Gordon Ramsey impersonator Matt Ritchie over Lascelles' distaste for the defensive tactics Benitez deployed against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, has a line of communication to Ashley now too, in part so the owner can make sure more rows over bonuses don't spring up as they have this summer.

