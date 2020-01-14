Mike Johnson Wouldn't Take Back Hannah Brown Even If She Asked

From Cosmopolitan

Mike Johnson said he wouldn't date Hannah Brown again even if she asked, considering she dumped him before Hometowns during her season of The Bachelorette.

Mike also revealed what he thinks of her going on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Episode two Bachelor spoilers ahead!

The Bachelor is back and in full swing, but nobody can seem to get past Hannah Brown's season yet because she keeps popping up on the show and sitting in Peter Weber's lap while they talk about whether or not he'll take her back. For the uninitiated, Hannah trusted Jed Wyatt to not be a scumbag on her season and dumped all the other suitable options, including Peter, Tyler Cameron, and everyone's favorite possible-future-Bachelor, Mike Johnson.

Speaking of Mike, he teamed up with Smirnoff to surprise fans and crash a Bachelor watch party in Brooklyn to watch last night's episode and drink some white peach flavored Smirnoff Seltzer Rosés. And while talking to Cosmopolitan in an on-brand limousine, he revealed what he really thinks about Hannah B. asking out the guys she already dumped and whether or not he'd ever give her a second chance.

First of all, Mike thinks Peter is off to a great start on his season because he's rocking the five o'clock shadow. As for the Hannah B. drama and how some fans are begging her to go away, he thinks she's just "following her heart," which isn't a crime. "If I could call her real quick," he added, "I would say, 'Hannah, just continue to be human and, you know, embrace that. It's a beautiful thing.'"

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic - Getty Images More

But when it comes to if he would ever date her again, that was a hard pass from him, which is unfortunate for Hannah but lucky for anyone else awaiting a casting call for his inevitable season of The Bachelor.

Being totally candid, he said, "I'd be like, baby hold up, you sent me home even before hometown, so like, [laughs] no."

Hmm. Sucks for her. But also, dust off your sparkliest gowns and work on a clever intro, ladies!

You Might Also Like