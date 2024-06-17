Millennials and Gen Z spend more on 'self-care' than any others - £24 a week

Millennials and Gen Z spend more on 'self-care' than any other generation – splashing out £24 a week on treats and pampering to boost their mental health. A poll of 2,000 adults found young generations will go out of their way to treat themselves to small goods like flowers and pamper products, such as facemasks, as often as 11 times a month – more than twice a week. It also emerged the main benefits of enjoying a self-care treat include feeling happier (66 per cent), putting a smile on their face (53 per cent) and being kinder to others (23 per cent). Gabrielle Dullaart, of Funny How Flowers Do That [www.funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk], which commissioned the research, said: "We all need to treat ourselves from time to time, but it's fascinating to see how this differs among different age groups."