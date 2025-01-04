Millie Bobby Brown shares rare video with Jake Bongiovi, and her outfit is so chic

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen on March 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images) (GC Images)

Whilst we now know for sure that Millie Bobby Brown is married to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi (how could we forget her impeccable wedding day outfits?), she very rarely shares homegrown content with her beau.

Until now. The 20-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram to share a video of the two in Dubai trying out a viral social media trend - and her outfit perfects the classic 'jeans and a nice t-shirt' formula.

Millie posted a video explaining: "Ok guys, it's Millie and Jake here, we're in Dubai and we wanna try the viral chocolate trend" (in case you missed it, the brand Fix Dessert's filo pastry and pistachio bar "Can’t Get Knafeh Of It" has spread like wildfire on social media.)

Tucking into not one, but five different flavours from the chocolate label, Millie oozed femininity in a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans secured with a black belt featuring an oval silver buckle.

She paired her classic denim with a preppy white blouse featuring an ethereal peplum collar, a subtle striped design and a button-up fastening.

Hoop earrings and stacks of rings completed her elevated yet casual look, including her showstopping engagement ring.

"It appears to be like a halo engagement ring," says jewellery expert and head diamond buyer at Steven Stone, Robert Stephens. "It could be round, princess or cushion. Halos are very popular, a great way to add additional sparkle to a design. Carat weight I would say between 1.5 – 2.5ct depending on shape."

After saying 'I do' with a small family ceremony back in May, Millie and Jake tied the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony in September. She wore a total of five outfits for her celebrations, including a French lace dress designed by Israeli label Galia Lahav for the ceremony, a romantic vintage high-neck Valentino maxi for the pre-reception event, an Oscar de la Renta halterneck reception dress, a lustrous Vivienne Westwood bustier mini for the after-party and the 'Moonshine' disco mini dress by Annie's Ibiza.