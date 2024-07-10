Mindful alcohol consumption: An expert guide

If you know you are going to drink, there are a few things to keep in mind, such as staying hydrated and being aware of how much you are drinking. Gabrielle Morse, a specialist dietitian at Nuffield Health at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, has shared her expert tips for mindful drinking. Think about your weekly units. Firstly, it's important to keep track of how much alcohol you drink each week. "The main to thing be mindful of is how many units these drinks contain as this can vary," Gabrielle explains.