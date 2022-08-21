Mindy Kaling perfects her 'Carrie Bradshaw walk' in New York wearing lavender dress

Mindy Kaling stepped out in New York wearing a lavender purple mini dress while perfecting her "Carrie Bradshaw walk." (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling is living her "Sex and the City" fantasy.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a shot of herself walking in New York while wearing a lavender purple Oscar de la Renta sleeveless mini dress that featured shiny floral stoning. The "Mindy Project" and "The Office" alum paired the piece with clear and white Jimmy Choo heels, along with amethyst and lemon citrine drop earrings from Alex Soldier.

To top the outfit off, Kaling wore simple white nails done by nail artist Mo Qin, while New York-based hairstylist Tatyana B styled the star's dark locks in a natural long style. Celebrity makeup artist Camille Thompson highlighted Kaling's natural features by giving the star a clean, soft glam makeup look.

"In New York, I also perfected my Carrie Bradshaw walk," the actress-writer-producer captioned her post.

Fans shared their love for Kaling, with many raving about her outfit and natural beauty on her post.

"Hottie!" wrote fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

"You look like a Barbie doll, Mindy! Beautiful," someone commented.

"That colour looks so good on you!" someone else shared.

"You look stunning, girl," added one fan.

"Mindy's style is always so sophisticated. Love to see it," another raved, while adding a red heart emoji.

"Always looking so glamorous," one person replied.

"Can you offer lessons in being fabulous? You’re clearly a master in it!" another noted, while adding three red heart emojis.

Others made note of their wishes for Kaling to get back on-screen and play a character similar to the "Sex and the City" lead.

"Alright, that's it, ["Sex and the City"] remake with you as Carrie! It needs to happen," penned a fan.

"Mindy Kaling playing a Carrie Bradshaw character in NYC needs to happen!" another said.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.