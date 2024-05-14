Mindy Kaling Collaborates With Andie Swim to Debut New ‘Summer Camp’ Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you missed out on Mindy’s Kaling’s viral, sold-out swimwear collection with Andie Swim last year, we have great news for you: the actress and producer is back again with another Andie Swim release, featuring a whopping 51 SKUs of size-inclusive styles and shades. Kaling’s release with the brand last year was an instant best-seller, and this year’s release is a fantastic follow-up.

“After the overwhelming response we received last year, I could not wait to team up with Andie again for our second collection together. I wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie’s signature style of empowering, flattering, and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body,” Kaling said in a press release.

Andie Swim.

As for what shoppers can expect from the expansive and exciting collaboration, there’s something for everyone in this collection, including Andie Swim’s best-selling Malibu One Piece, The Marco One Piece Kaling designed herself, stunning two-pieces, lightweight cover-ups, and more.

If you waited too long and missed out on last year’s release, you’ll want to hurry up and snag your favorite styles before the collection sells out yet again. Shop our favorites from Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie below and start planning those poolside and beachside adventures now!

The Bells One-Piece

This scoop-neck one-piece suit brings out all the bells and whistles with its strappy back and figure-flattering, sculpting fabric.

Buy The Bells One-Piece at Andie, $118

Ibiza One-Piece

With four colorways and a bit of cheekiness on the backside, we can’t help but swoon over this one-piece suit, which comes in both ribbed and contour-smoothing fabric.

Buy Ibiza One-Piece at Andie, $128

Malibu One-Piece

This sporty one-piece features a style-forward high neckline with button detail for a unique touch.

Buy Malibu One-Piece at Andie, $112

