Mindy Kaling rocks a little black dress at 'Vengeance' premiere: 'Divalicious!'

Mindy Kaling stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of "Vengeance" on July 25th. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling knows how to rock a little black dress.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a set of stunning photos showing off her red carpet look for the Los Angeles premiere of "Vengeance," directed by longtime friend B.J. Novak.

In the sultry snaps, Kaling pouted her lips and stood in front of a vine-covered wall to show off her figure-hugging black dress by Galvan London. The gown fell just past her knees and featured a plunging neckline and daring side slit.

To accessorize, the mother-of-two opted for elegant diamond drop earrings and two diamond bracelets on her left wrist. She completed the look with black strappy heels and a touch of pink lipstick.

"(A ticket to the Los Angeles premiere of) Vengeance is mine! I was so excited to celebrate with my soupiest snake B.J. Novak, who is an auteur now and I have to just to deal with it. The cast is incredible, Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Dove Cameron, J Smith-Cameron, Boyd Holbrook and more! Go see this amazing film, out soon near you!" the star wrote in the caption.

Fans gushed over Kaling's latest red carpet look and told the actress that she is "living her best life."

"Mindy, you are a vision. Absolutely gorgeous, like my jaw is on the floor," commented a follower.

"Divalicious! You look incredible!" added another with a series of fire emojis.

"Wow I l absolutely love this dress on you! You look so happy! You're living your best life!" wrote someone else.

"You look like a film noir star. Love the hair and makeup," shared another.

"This is classic glam. Picture perfect. I hope you enjoyed your evening!" a fan told Kaling.

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Vengeance." (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The film centres around Ben Manalowitz (played by Novak), a radio producer in New York City who finds himself in Texas at the funeral of a women he once dated.

Upon arrival, Manalowitz learns that the woman was murdered and attempts to solve the case.

The film hits theatres on July 29th, 2022.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.