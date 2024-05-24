Mini-golf course with food and craft beer will open second Kansas City area location

Craft Putt, which opened in Overland Park in 2023, is planning a second location.

The mini-golf restaurant-bar concept is eyeing an early 2025 opening in the Summit Fair shopping center in Lee’s Summit, at 840 N.W. Blue Parkway, Suite K101.

“We’ve had folks from Lee’s Summit visit us in Overland Park and tell us how awesome it would be to have a Craft Putt there,” said owner AJ Chinn. “It’s one of the fastest growing suburbs in the KC metro area. There is so much going on there right now, and I only expect that to increase.”

Chinn said the Lee’s Summit location will have two 10-hole indoor mini-golf courses, where Overland Park only has one 10-hole course.

Food and drink will be the same as in Overland Park. The menu includes items like KC Poutine (french fries, garlic cheese curds, brisket, bourbon BBQ gravy), tacos, burgers, wings and sandwiches like the Pickle Rick (pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, red onions and honey BBQ on a brioche bun).

Per its name, Craft Putt also serves a selection of 24 local craft beers.

A few other indoor mini-golf concepts have opened in the Kansas City area in recent years, including Sinkers Lounge in the Power & Light District and Puttery on the Country Club Plaza.

Chinn said Craft Putt will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.