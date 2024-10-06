Minster hosts animal blessing service for RSPCA

The RSPCA said hedgehogs are the species that are most often admitted to their specialist wildlife rehabilitation centres [Getty Images]

Hull Minster and the RSPCA are marking the 200th anniversary of the animal charity with an animal blessing service.

A minster spokesperson said they were “delighted” to host the service to celebrate charities and organisations promoting animal welfare in the city.

The RSPCA was originally founded by a group that included Hull-born William Wilberforce MP, and the charity continues to promote animal welfare across the region.

Members of the public and their animals are invited to attend the service at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

The RSPCA want to acknowledge the important role that animals play in our lives [Getty Images]

The charity said the service would be an opportunity for the community to come together and give thanks for the pets and service animals that "play such an important role in our lives".

Fred Owen, CEO of RSPCA Hull & East Riding said: “Animals do so much for us – as loving members of the family, as support in tackling crime, in ensuring we stay safe and well, and even helping find people lost in disasters.

"It is only right we give thanks for this by coming together.”

Hull Minster’s Rev Rob Suekarran said; “We look forward to celebrating with you the blessings our animals bestow upon us in all sorts of ways, and thanking God for them, and those who seek their welfare.”

Listen to highlights from Hull and East Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, watch the latest episode of Look North or tell us about a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links