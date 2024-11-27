Minted Black Friday sale: Save 20% on custom holiday cards and one-of-a-kind gifts

Minted offers what is quite possibly the most unique and personalized array of both stationary and presents anywhere.

If your holiday shopping experience feels like the same old grind year after year, consider this your cue to get creative — and Minted's Black Friday sale is just the place to start. Minted offers what is quite possibly the most unique and customizable array of both holiday cards and gifts online, and they're currently hosting a shopping event that's bound to put Santa's workshop out of business. A good chunk of items on Minted's site are 20% off plus free shipping from now until November 29 when you use code BF2024 at checkout.



Click over to Minted's holiday and Christmas cards section to select the festive greeting that rings true for you — cards of all kinds, with and without family photos. Get inspired with outside-the-box gift ideas uniquely suited to everyone on your list, both naughty and nice. Pay homage to a beloved family with a custom portrait, immortalize a kid's drawing as a framed work of art, or please your favorite host and hostess with a stainless steel mug for their mulled wine.



The elves in the North Pole work hard to churn out holiday goodies, but Minted works harder. Here are our top 10 finds at Minted Black Friday sale — and there are so many more imaginative gift ideas where these came from.





Best Minted Black Friday deals on holiday cards

Minted Christmas Candids 5" x 7" Cards, 50 Pack $119 $149 Save $30 with code Why pick just one photo for your Christmas card when you can pick them all? This 'Christmas Candids' card displays your 10 favorite family pics around the border of a card embossed with metallic foil. The Poinsettia theme above uses red as the base color with glittery gold foil details, but there are 48 combinations to choose from! Save $30 with code Copied! BF2024 $119 at Minted

Minted Bold and Bright 5" x 7" Card, 50 Pack $140 with code Upload the best photo you've got of the kids, grandkids, grandpups and so on. Then choose from countless combinations — size, orientation (portrait or landscape), and your choice of six color options and eight foil options. For the modern family, this holiday card is brilliant, and it comes as either a flat or folded card. with code Copied! BF2024 $175 at Minted

Best Minted Black Friday deals on gifts

Minted House: Custom Print with Text $57 $71 Save $14 with code Creativity abounds with this custom house print. Maybe your recipient just bought their first house or maybe they romanticize an old childhood home. Whatever structure is dear to their hearts, immortalize it in a letter-pressed or printed custom portrait. Simply upload a photo, then choose the ink and frame colors. The framed photo is just under 11" x 9". Save $14 with code Copied! BF2024 $57 at Minted

Minted Your Drawing As Foil Art Print $102 $128 Save $26 with code File this under: one of the one of most adorable things we've ever seen. This print transforms a little one's drawing into a bonafide work of art. Simply upload the doodle and choose a foil and frame color — Minted will do the rest. You can even order your masterpiece unframed if you'd like. Sizes range from 5" x 7" to a glorious 11" x 14". Save $26 with code Copied! BF2024 $102 at Minted

Minted Garden Club Weekender $51 $64 Save $13 with code Jet set in style with a floral weekender that brings cheer along for the ride on festive getaways, cozy hometown visits and beyond. It blends function and flair with its lightweight cotton construction, spacious main compartment and handy little pockets inside and out. But here's why it makes such a unique gift: you can customize its foil-pressed leather tag with your recipient's name. Save $13 with code Copied! BF2024 $51 at Minted

Minted Linocut Nutcracker Coasters $20 $25 Save $5 with code Groove to the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" alongside these embroidered Nutcracker coasters, a beautiful homage to a holiday classic for the traditional reveler on your gift list. This cotton-linen blend can be easily machine washed and tumble-dried. Save $5 with code Copied! BF2024 $20 at Minted

Minted Custom Heart Puzzle, 12-Piece $34 $42 Save $8 with code "I love you to pieces" takes on a whole new meaning with this heart-shaped puzzle made from your favorite photo. The sturdy puzzle comes in your choice of 12, 60 or 252 pieces, depending on age and stage. Gift it in an included muslin gift bag. Save $8 with code Copied! BF2024 $34 at Minted

