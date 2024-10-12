Miranda Hart leaves Selena Gomez in tears during The Graham Norton show

Miranda Hart left Selena Gomez in tears as she revealed the singer’s openness about her health problems inspired her to go public with her Lyme disease diagnosis.

The comedian and singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (11 October).

Discussing her Lyme diagnosis, the comedian shared how Selena’s documentary My Mind & Me gave her the courage to write about her illness in her new public and share the news with the world.

Miranda said: “I watched Selena's documentary and it gave me the courage to be vulnerable and share my feelings about my disease. It kept me writing.”