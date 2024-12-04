Missed Cyber Monday? Somehow these sleek Bose headphones are still over 40% off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that doesn't mean all the good deals are gone. Case in point, Bose QuietComfort headphones with active noise cancellation and a 24-hour battery life are still over 40% off at Amazon (shhh — no one tell 'em). That means you can grab a pair of these top-tier headphones for under $200, whether you want them for travel (bye-bye jet engine noise), work, school or listening to podcasts and playlists at home.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Ask any Bose owner how they feel about these headphones, and they'll tell you: They're worth it. That's doubly true when you consider that these primo cans are $150 off at Amazon, which is the steepest discount we've ever seen.

Why do I need these? 🤔

When the world around you becomes too noisy, these headphones will shut everything out except what you actually want to hear. Quiet Mode blocks nearly all sound, while Aware Mode allows in sound but dampens it so that it's not overwhelming. This is perfect for when you need to stay focused on a project, but you also need to keep an ear open for someone knocking at the door.

The audio quality is nothing to sneeze at, either. The equalization controls granted by the Bose app make it possible to fine-tune your listening experience to your music, whether that means solid bass or crystal-clear treble. You can also expect up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Forget to plug them in? No worries — a quick 15-minute charge will get you an additional 2.5 hours of playback.

Bose QuietComfort headphones also pair with more than one device at a time. All you have to do is toggle between the connections to easily switch from your phone to your laptop and back again.

Wanna enjoy the sights but not necessarily the sounds? Bose has you covered. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 5,000 customers have given these headphones a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One five-star reviewer says their QuietComforts are better than the more expensive QuietComfort Ultras. "I prefer the QuietComfort's buttons to the Ultra's touch controls, which seemed awkward. The Bose QuietComfort are quickly becoming my favorite. The sound quality is second to none. ... The bass is definitely deeper and punchier. The highs and mids are also discernibly better. The highs are brighter and more crisp, though the highs are never harsh on my ears."

Think over-the-ear headphones aren't great for running? Think again, said this reviewer. "I'm very impressed with not only the quality of the headphones but the weight. I enjoy running and these headphones make it easier to go the extra mile. They’re light and easy to take on runs. The audio quality is amazing. You can truly hear the sound quality while listening to different genres. The design is also sleek and easy to pack away. One of my major concerns was battery life. I've only found myself charging them every five days while having heavy usage!"

Another user wrote, "I love the lightness of these headphones. The heavier ones give me a headache after a while, but I can wear these all day! I love the Bluetooth toggle, I can reconnect to devices instantly. And you can be connected to multiple devices at the same time! I am listening to my music from my phone, and when I get a work call, my music mutes and I can answer the call. 10/10 recommend!"

"Ecstasy for your ears," shared one more shopper. "I'm no audiophile, but I can definitely say these are the best Bose headphones I've ever had. The sound is rich and superb across multiple genres of music. Aesthetically, they are pleasing to the eye and comfortable to wear."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers thought that these cans weren't great in every use case, however. "These headphones are great for most purposes. If you wear glasses, however, you may want to reconsider," warned one five-star shopper. "The noise leakage when wearing glasses completely overcomes the [active noise cancellation] feature. They are five stars in all categories except while wearing glasses, which may not be relevant for many people."

Another reviewer cautioned that the battery life isn't great when compared with non-ANC headphones. "My previous headphones went for weeks of sporadic, casual listening without me needing to charge them, but they weren't as fancy and they weren't noise-canceling. These Bose headphones need fairly regular charging, which isn't the end of the world, especially since — I assume — they use up more battery thanks to the awesomely effective noise-canceling."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

