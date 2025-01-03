Missing You star Rosalind Eleazar's sad family history explained

Harlan Coben has once again brought a gripping new thriller series to Netflixfor fans to enjoy. After the success of last year's Fool Me Once, the crime writer is no doubt hoping to emulate the same level of enthusiasm from viewers.

His latest creation is Missing You which stars Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar, Top Boy actor Ashley Walters and famed actor and comedian Lenny Henry.

Rosalind leads the cast as Kat Donovan, a missing persons detective who is stunned when she sees her ex-fiancé Josh, played by Ashley Walters, appear on a dating app 11 years after he vanished without a trace.

Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You (Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Naturally, fans are wanting to know more about the stars who are appearing in the show.

Find out more about leading actress Rosalind below…

Rosalind Eleazar's sad family history and relationship with late father

Rosalind Eleazar, 36, is an actress from London who was born to a British mother and Ghanaian father.

Her father was Major Courage Quashigah, a senior politician in the Ghanaian government and while Rosalind has spoken about her father previously in interviews, the father and daughter didn't have much contact when she was growing up. In a previous interview with the Daily Mail's You magazine, she revealed that she only saw her dad "intermittently" as a child.

MORE

"I grew up with my mum, I need to stress that because she sometimes says: 'You always talk about your dad but never mention me in interviews,'" Rosalind explained.

Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters in Missing You (Netflix)

When Rosalind was 13, she ended up going to a royal-approved school. She travelled from London up to Scotland to attend the prestigious public school Gordonstoun where Prince Philip and King Charleswere educated.

As Rosalind eventually entered adulthood and world of work, she began to have more contact with her father. After studying languages at Nottingham University, she went to work in Ghana where he was working as minister for health.

The father-daughter duo strengthened their bond and spent time together with his side of the family. Rosalind also began working in Ghana's TV and Film industry for a couple of years and even helped launch the country's version of The X Factor.

Rosalind Eleazar attends a dinner hosted by British Vogue and Apple TV+ to celebrate leading women's voices in entertainment and fashion (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im)

"I finally understood him", Rosalind said of her father. "It was just me, him and his bodyguard. We stopped at roadside stalls to buy fruit, and I saw how he was revered by the people and how much he loved Ghana.

"I'd say he placed the love of his country above even his children." However, not long after they reconnected, Rosalind's dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Being minister for health, I think he thought it didn't look good to go abroad for treatment," she told the Mail.

Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You (Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

"But after that trip, we spoke every day and he was a big part of my life." Sadly, her father passed away in 2010.

The star noted the similarities between them, particularly due to his career working for the government and her playing a spy character in the multiple award-winning show, Slow Horses. She said: "I know I'm only a TV spy, but that's weird, isn't it?"

Rosalind Eleazar and her husband Gabriele Lo Giudice attend the premiere post-celebration of "Slow Horses" in London (Dave Benett/Getty Images for App)

Rosalind Eleazar's famous husband

Rosalind's husband is no stranger to the world of fame. The star is married to Gabriele Lo Giudice and the pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the Greek island of Paros in September 2023.

Giudice has appeared in shows like Leonardo, Atlanta and Bad Habits Die Hard. His film credits meanwhile include Mr. Devil.