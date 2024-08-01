Missouri bans sale of Delta-8 THC and other unregulated CBD intoxicants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is banning the sale of drinks, candy and other foods made with hemp-derived intoxicating substances, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced in an an executive order issued Thursday.

The ban kicks in Sept. 1.

Parson cited health concerns and lack of research on Delta-8 THC and similar unregulated CBD substances.

He also made clear that his order does not prohibit consumption of psychoactive hemp products. The rules “are not here to punish consumers,” Parson said.

“Our goal is to safeguard the health and safety of Missourians, especially the most vulnerable: our children,” he told reporters gathered in his Jefferson City Capitol building office.

CBD and similar compounds have boomed in popularity since the 2018 farm bill legalized hemp production, and are found in lotions, tinctures, candies, vapes and more.

Candies and drinks with hemp-derived intoxicants are sometimes used as alternatives to marijuana or alcohol. Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults ages 21 and older in Missouri.

While there is a lack of government regulation for the CBD-derived products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did approve one drug that contains CBD in 2018 to help treat two rare seizure disorders.

Delta-8 THC is of particular concern, because of adverse side effects and because of how it is chemically manufactured.

Other states also ban or regulate delta-8 THC, though it is sold in many states due to a loophole in federal law.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Paula Nickelson said there have been reports of adults and children being hospitalized after consuming the substances, which sometimes are packaged similarly to existing candies marketed for children.

She advised adults to throw away products with those substances.

The Associated Press