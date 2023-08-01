Leafs star Mitch Marner ties the knot with longtime love Stephanie LaChance

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner tied the knot with Stephanie LaChance over the weekend. (Photo via Instagram/ @marner_93)

Love is in the air for Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old NHL star exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie LaChance, at the Peller Estates winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont..

Marner took to his story to share his post-wedding bliss with his fans. He re-posted a selfie of the newlyweds showing off their wedding bands that LaChance originally shared via her Instagram story.

"Married my best friend yesterday," LaChance penned in her post.

Marner and LaChance showed off their wedding bands in a cute Instagram story. (Photo via Instagram/ @marner_93)

LaChance's bridal party's makeup artist and hairstylist team shared an Instagram Reel on Fancy Face Inc's account documenting the "best wedding weekend."

The video highlights LaChance's elegant and natural glam look, including soft pink lipstick and subtle pink blush. The bride opted for a sleek, half-up half-down hairstyle that perfectly complemented her crystal flower-shaped earrings and stunning off-the-shoulder wedding gown.

"Recap of the best wedding weekend," the caption reads. "Loved doing the makeup for all these beauties!"

While the lovebirds were undoubtedly the stars of the show, the star-studded guest list was one for the books.

Among the guests in attendance were numerous current Maple Leafs players, including Morgan Rielly, John Tavares, Auston Matthews, and T.J. Brodie. Many former Maple Leafs also graced the event, such as Rasmus Sandin, James Van Riemsdyk, Joe Thornton, Zach Bogosian and Tyson Barrie.

Ontario-born New York Islanders player Matthew Martin also attended the celebration alongside his wife, Sydney Esiason, who commemorated the day with an Instagram post. She included snaps of herself posing next to her hubby as well as some of the other hockey wives at the event, as well as clips from the reception.

"Forgot how fun this crew is," she penned in the caption. "What a perfect weekend reuniting to celebrate two of our favourite fun and beautiful humans. Steph and Mitchy, we love you! You are the absolute perfect match for each other."

Story continues

"Love you guys so much! Miss you already!" LaChance replied in the comments.

Last month, Marner surprised LaChance with Shania Twain concert tickets in Toronto. He orchestrated a special moment by arranging for them to be invited on stage for a dance and a selfie with the renowned Canadian country singer, leaving LaChance beaming with joy.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.