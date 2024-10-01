Moana and other screen favourites set to top Christmas toy lists, says Hamleys

Toys inspired by screen favourites such as Moana, Stitch and Bumblebee are expected to feature heavily on Christmas lists this year, according to expert buyers at Hamleys.

A £30 singing Moana that belts out her How Far I’ll Go anthem when you press its flashing necklace is expected to be a hit this Christmas, with interest in the Disney princess set to be reinvigorated by the sequel, Moana 2, due out next month.

Another Disney character enjoying a purple patch is Stitch. The film Lilo & Stitch is more than 20 years old but the mischievous blue alien is more popular than ever because of TV spin-offs and a live action version due in 2025. At £25, the Stitch soft toy chosen by Hamleys staff “giggles, wiggles and wobbles” when you shake it.

The 80s franchise Transformers is also still going strong, with a Lego Bumblebee set likely to appeal to children and adult fans of Lego. It is a hefty £80 but the detailed model of the 1980s Autobot converts from robot to vehicle without having to be rebuilt.

The well-known names “foster a sense of connection, comfort and familiarity”, said Victoria Kay, the head buyer at Hamleys, which is famous for its landmark store on London’s Regent Street. However, she added that other toys that had made the cut “simply endure year on year like Play-Doh, fun cars and the latest dart blaster”.

At £120 it is the most expensive item on the list but the Arias Allessandra is a tantalising prospect for doll lovers because its soft to the touch body and lifelike weight makes it feel as if you are holding a real baby.

At the other end of the price spectrum for dolls are the £10 “Mermaid Tots” from the hugely successful Lol Surprise! brand. Children can make their doll a tail that changes colour when dipped in water.

For kids who like to get their hands dirty, the £30 Terror Fried Gross Bucket is full of sensory surprises with figures hidden in toy food parcels called things such as “mouldy milkshake” and “smelly sauce”.

The TV favourites Paw Patrol and Numberblocks also make the list, with the latter managing to mix imaginative play with gentle maths skills practice in a musical playset aimed at preschoolers.

Hamleys’ top toys for Christmas

Stitch Crack Me Up Plush £24.99

Moana Singing Doll £29.99

Hamleys Chips Huggable soft toy £22

L.O.L Surprise! Mermaids Tots £9.99

Arias Allessandra Baby Doll £120

Lego Transformer Bumblebee £79.99

Terror Fried Gross Bucket £29.99

Bulldozer Stunt Car £45.00

Numberblocks Five Musical Superstar Stage £49.95

Paw Patrol Deluxe Chase Rescue Cruiser £44.99

Drop Trivia Family Game £24.99

Monster Rotary Excel Electric Dart Blaster £40