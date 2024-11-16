Model railway event hopes for record turnout

Some of the exhibits are built by individuals, others by a team of enthusiasts [Cumbrian Railway Association]

The organisers of a model railway event say they are hoping for a record number of visitors to their latest exhibition.

There are 17 layouts of railway scenes at the event in Workington, Cumbria, put together by a volunteer group called Solrail.

Exhibition organiser Philip Tuer said: "Interest in the hobby seems to be growing. We've had 1,600 before at an event, so I'd love to see 2,000 people through the doors.

"People still love railways - this country is where it all began."

A number of control systems are on show [Solrail]

The different layouts often represent historic scenes, including a highly detailed rendition of Burntisland in Fife, Scotland; originally the southern terminus of the Edinburgh and Northern Railway.

Other displays have a more playful feel.

"A lot of people think it's a disappearing hobby, but the popularity of Thomas the tank engine seems to have boosted numbers," Mr Tuer said.

"There are a lot of modern railway enthusiasts in the North East and Cumbria because, of course, of this region's importance in the industry.

"Here in Cumbria we've got a number of amazing heritage railways, like Ratty, and Lakeside and Hatherwaite, for example.

"There's this misconception that it's just men, but that's not true, we have quite a few women building layouts too."

The exhibits include railway scenes from different countries [Solrail]

The exhibition is open on Saturday and Sunday at the Energus Building in Workington and includes advice for people who want to know how to start their own model constructions.

"These events are so important," Mr Tuer said.

"I fell in love with trains when I was a little boy and it's lovely to see children today get excited too."

Follow BBC Cumbria on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links