Model suffers X-rated photo fail in beach photo

Australian model Nick Youngquest has sent fans into a spin online, after revealing more than he might have bargained for in his latest snap.

The former rugby league player shared a photo of himself completely in the nude with his 88k Instagram followers.

But while he had strategically placed a Portuguese flag emoji over his manhood, fans pointed out he had left something else very, very visible.

“Amazing to announce a partnership with Tourism Portugal! Not really, just had no shorts after my surf today,” he captioned the sneaky nude pic.

Once you see it, you won’t be able to unsee it.

“Was leaving the shadow a tactical play,” one person commented.

“Well hello shadow,” another said.

“Blessed shadow,” was another’s simple reaction.

Throw in a bunch of eggplant and elephant emojis and the comments make for a very entertaining read.

The photo has already received over 5,000 likes and 200 comments in the past five hours.

Some however thought the ‘oversight’ was done on purpose, calling the shadow out as being fake.

“Of course it’s a fake shadow,” was one comment.

Not sure how the Game of Thrones hashtags fit in there either.

Of course, Nick isn’t the first personality to cause a ruckus with a social media post.

Married at First Sight’s Bronson had a similar reaction when he shared some outdoor - nude - acrobatics with his followers online.

Only that time it was a reflection, not a shadow.