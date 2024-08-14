Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury after five years together

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury after five years together. The formerly engaged couple, who share one child together, were runners-up during season five of Love Island.

The 25-year-old influencer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14, to share the news of their shocking break up. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” she began the statement. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” Hague continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

The reality TV star thanked her fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

While Hague didn’t reveal a reason for their split, she asked her followers to “kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time” as she attempted to “navigate” the break up. “I’ll be back when it feels right,” she concluded, signing off the statement: “Molly-Mae x”

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury after five years (Instagram / @mollymae)

Fury, also 25, has yet to make a public statement about the split. The pair met in 2019 while competing on season five of ITV’s Love Island. In September 2022, Hague and Fury announced they were expecting their first child together. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023.

The professional boxer proposed to the PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador in July last year, four years after meeting on the popular reality dating series. Since then, however, rumors have swirled surrounding the couple.

Last December, Hague addressed speculation that she and Fury had split after he was filmed with a woman at a nightclub. The influencer was also briefly seen without her engagement ring, later admitting in a YouTube video that she has been “going through it.”

In response to the break up rumors, Hague simply told her fans at the time: “I really don’t care what is said about me, Tommy, my relationship.”