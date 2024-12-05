Mom of 4 Shares Daughter's $5,000 Christmas List — and Why She's Planning to Fulfill Every Wish (Exclusive)

Roxanne Loya welcomed her first child just 20 days after turning 16, with her high school sweetheart — now her husband — who was 18 at the time

For Roxanne Loya, her goal as a mother is to provide her children with a life and opportunities she never had. Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, Roxanne shares that she welcomed her first child just 20 days after turning 16, with her high school sweetheart — now her husband — who was 18 at the time. Since then, the couple, who lives in Phoenix, have had three more children: two daughters and a son.

"I know it sounds cliché, like the American dream, but genuinely, we both grew up very poor," says Loya, now 34. "We made a pact to each other that it would be us against the world."

"While we did a great job and succeeded at that, it kind of landed us with some very demanding kids," she adds.

Sylvia Vasquez Roxanne Loya with her husband and 4 kids, plus their 2 dogs

Recently, Loya took to TikTok to share her 12-year-old daughter's Christmas list, which included items like $98 Lululemon leggings, a digital camera, two phone cases upwards of $30, high-end makeup products from Charlotte Tilbury, and expensive perfume, including Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Blush Elixir, which retails for around $100.

The list also included links to where the items could be purchased, along with the sizes her daughter hoped to receive. Loya pointed out in the TikTok, which has now amassed more than 280,000 views, that her daughter had marked the items she really wanted with a pink bow. In total, she estimates the list adds up to over $5,000 — just for one child.

"If you look at the list now, she's added a thousand more things to it," Loya adds. "Every five seconds, even when she's at school, I get notifications saying, 'Audrey updated her list, Audrey updated her list.' I have to text her and say, 'Girl, leave that list alone. It's done. No more. You're not adding anything else!' "

When her daughter first presented the list, Loya admits she thought, "No, no, no."

"But then, I pretty much ended up buying everything on it," she says. "My mom thinks I'm crazy. I grew up in a very conservative household, where holidays meant getting underwear and socks. She thinks I'm insane for how spoiled my kids are, but it’s just what we’re able to provide, and that’s okay."

Since posting the video, Loya has received some negative feedback and criticism. But she says if she ever felt her kids didn’t deserve these things — or if they misbehaved, had bad grades or didn’t keep their heads on straight — the gifts would be taken away just as quickly.

"People seem to think life is interesting when you spend $5,000 on your 12-year-old daughter's Christmas list or take your girls to Lululemon," she says. "But what comes with hate is a lot more love because people don't understand the whole story and what it takes to get here."

"Sometimes, when you share the whole story, people get bitter about it too. They ask, 'Well, how did she get out of it? She's so lucky.' But my husband and I own three businesses in healthcare. We do a lot of healthcare consulting and things like that."

Sylvia Vasquez Roxanne Loya poses with her kids and husband

Loya also explains that by fulfilling her kids' wish lists, she ensures they're getting what they really want, instead of wasting money on things they won’t use.

"Your kid knows exactly what they want, and that confidence comes from the way you've raised them," she says. "For them to feel safe enough to say, 'Mom, this is what I want and this is what I like,' and for them to dream big — that's huge."

"I'm a big manifester, so I think that even if it's not something that's attainable right this second, it is attainable in the world," she adds. "I've always taught my girls to dream big."



