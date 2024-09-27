Mom's terminal brain tumor symptoms dismissed as postpartum anxiety
A mum has told how her terminal brain tumour symptoms were dismissed as postpartum anxiety. Kelsey Stokstad, 31, got pins and needles in her arm while cleaning windows and went to hospital but turned down a CT scan because she couldn't afford it. Doctors put her symptoms down to postpartum anxiety but when the tingles spread to her leg and ended in a seizure, she had tests. The content creator was diagnosed with a grade three astrocytoma tumour in her brain and given two-to-five years to live. But after 33 rounds of radiotherapy and 12 rounds of chemotherapy she was handed a lifeline when she qualified to trial a new drug. Vorasidenib, or Voranigo, specifically treats brain and spinal cancer, and is set to make her condition manageable.