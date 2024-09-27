Mom's terminal brain tumor symptoms dismissed as postpartum anxiety

SWNS

A woman who spent five years being told she just had "period pain" discovered she had endometriosis, two uteruses and cervixes and 40 cysts on her ovaries. Ashley Garrett, 24, has always struggled with heavy and painful periods but was told it was "normal" despite bleeding through her pants. She took herself to the doctors aged 16 and was put on the contraceptive pill which helped regulate her blood flow but didn't help with her pain. At aged 20 she was told she was possibly infertile and had PCOS - a common condition that affects how a woman's ovaries work. Ashley continued to go to the doctors and was eventually given an ultrasound which revealed she had two uteruses - which were heart-shaped - and two cervixes.